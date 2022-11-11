Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

