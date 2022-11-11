Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.58.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.