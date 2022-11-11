Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $149,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

