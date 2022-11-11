MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $277.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.