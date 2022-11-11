Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

