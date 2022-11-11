Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 522 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.