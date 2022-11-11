Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 522 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.71.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.