Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,003 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

