Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 3.7 %

MSM opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.