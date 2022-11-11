Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 166,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 13.9 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $121.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.