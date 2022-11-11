Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

