Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $149,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 319.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $316,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 384.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

