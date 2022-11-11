Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 992,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,014,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.