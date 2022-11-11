Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $372.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

