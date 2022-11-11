Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $419,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $90.40 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

