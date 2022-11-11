Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 173.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ACI Worldwide

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.