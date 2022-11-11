Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $145.87 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.