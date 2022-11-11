Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 12.5 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $386.87 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.87 and its 200 day moving average is $415.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.