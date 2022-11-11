Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $640.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.19 and a 200 day moving average of $579.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.