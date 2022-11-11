Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,325,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

DRI stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

