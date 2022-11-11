Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $79.59 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

