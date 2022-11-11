Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

