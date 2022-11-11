Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $2,245,882. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

