Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,598 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.