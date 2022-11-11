Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 29.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.81. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.43.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,725 shares of company stock worth $12,529,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

