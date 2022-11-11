Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

ZBH opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

