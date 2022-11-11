Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,904 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $44.71 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

