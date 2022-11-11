Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

