Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,608 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.7 %

First Horizon stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

