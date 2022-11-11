Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,361 shares of company stock worth $12,000,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company's stock.

GL stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

