Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.84 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Methanex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 33.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

