Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.73.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.84 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.62.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
