Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 51,720 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,399,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 449.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 1,198,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,595,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 690,971 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

