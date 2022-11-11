Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Ventas by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

