Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in ANSYS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 61.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

