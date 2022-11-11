Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,440 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

