Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

