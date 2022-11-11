Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

