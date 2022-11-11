Metis Global Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 7.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

