Metis Global Partners LLC Has $308,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.84 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.69 and its 200-day moving average is $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

