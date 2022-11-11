Metis Global Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Match Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.84 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $155.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

