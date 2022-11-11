Metis Global Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

