Metis Global Partners LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

DD opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

