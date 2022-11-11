Metis Global Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 363,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,431 shares of company stock worth $3,071,993 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.