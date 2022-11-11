Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,625 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,484 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

LPX opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

