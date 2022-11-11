Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $364,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,742 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

