Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $331.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $333.39.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

