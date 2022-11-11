Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $139.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.