Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 33.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 155.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 88.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

