Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 3,446 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $41,947,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

