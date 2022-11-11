Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $423.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.40 and a 200 day moving average of $400.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.