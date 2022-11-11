Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after buying an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after buying an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Trading Up 3.5 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.