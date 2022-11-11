Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,592 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,996,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,282,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

